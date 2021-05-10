CPS celebrates Police Week

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is celebrating national Police Week, which runs from May 9 to 15. The theme of this year’s Police Week is “Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe,” and CPS has a few initiatives they plan on launching this week to celebrate the occasion.

On Monday, May 10, CPS will be launching a fundraising campaign in partnership with Victim Services of S.D.G.&.A. and Koala Place for CPS service dog Joy titled “Wear it for Joy. The goal of the fundraiser is to help support Joy, who provides emotional support to victims and witnesses of crime.

Joy is a five-year-old female Chocolate Labrador/Bernese mix and an accredited Facility Dog through National Service Dogs who was recruited into CPS’ in May 2020.

On May 12, CPS will be taking part in its annual Race Against Drugs, which will again be taking place virtually this year. CPS plans on sharing messages about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse with over 2,000 grade six and seven students from around Cornwall and SD&G.

“Police Week was first observed in 1970 and we are proud to continue to recognize the incredible work of our personnel, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie MacRae, Communications Coordinator for the CPS. “Although this year we are unable to engage with our community in the ways we had previously during Police Week, we have several exciting initiatives happening this week as we look for alternative ways to connect with members of the public.”

Throughout the week, CPS will be accepting compliments from the public for their personnel via an online submission form or by reaching out to CPS over social media.