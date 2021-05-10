The charges listed below have not been proven in court.

(NORTH DUNDAS,ON) – On May 3, 2021 shortly before 10:00 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on County Road 31 in North Dundas Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male was in contravention to his previous release conditions.

Jason CUMMINGS (age 39) of Cornwall, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Failure to comply with conditions of a release order – CC Sec. 145(5)(a) – five counts

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on May 4, 2021.

DOMESTIC – Assault

(SOUTH GLENGARRY,ON) – On May 3, 2021 shortly after 7:00 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the previous months. The accused also harassed the victim and made threats.

A 19-year-old male accused of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault – CC sec. 266 – three counts

– Harassing Communications CC – sec. 372(3)

– Uttering threats – CC sec. 264.1(1)(a)

– Forcible confinement – CC sec. 279(2)

– Unlawfully in a dwelling house – CC sec. 349(1)

– Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person – CC sec. 246(a) – two counts

– Criminal harassment – CC sec. 264(1)

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect he identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on July 20, 2021.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON CALL LEADS TO CHARGES

(NORTH GLENGARRY,ON) – On May 5, 2021 shortly before 6:00 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at residence on Main Street in Alexandria. Investigation revealed that an adult male was in contravention to his previous release conditions.

Roch RICHER (age 58) of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Failure to comply with conditions of a Probation order – CC Sec. 733.1(1) – two counts

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on May 6, 2021.

STOLEN TRUCK

(SOUTH STORMONT,ON) – On May 5, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m, Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a truck being taken from a property on Concession Road 21, North Stormont Township.

Investigation indicated that sometime in the previous hours unknown individuals attended a residence and removed a black 2010 Ford Ranger Pick- up truck with plate 1077TP attached.

An investigation continues.

DOMESTIC – Assault

(SOUTH GLENGARRY,ON) – On May 7, 2021 shortly after 12:00 a.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in North Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted his spouse multiple times.

A 34-year-old male accused of North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault – CC sec. 266 – two counts

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect he identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on June 22, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca