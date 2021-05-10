Vaccine eligibility expanding to those 40 and older

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has announced that as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, those aged 40 and older will be able to book an appointment to receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic.

“With a stable and predictable supply of vaccines, Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, and we are on track to administer a first dose to 65 per cent of Ontario adults by the end of May,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “As we continue to vaccinate even more Ontarians, we remain focused on protecting those most at risk, and I want to thank all of our frontline health care workers for their tireless work each day to protect the health and safety of Ontarians.”

On Tuesday, May 11 at 8 a.m. those with dementia, diabetes, sickle cell disease and other at-risk conditions as well as those who cannot work from home including grocery store workers, restaurant workers, and public transportation workers will also be able to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Appointments are being booked through the province’s online web portal.

“Ontario is responding to an increase in vaccine supply by ramping up its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and expanding eligibility,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “While these latest steps forward are encouraging, we must continue to do all we can to save lives and reduce hospitalization by staying home and following public health measures.”