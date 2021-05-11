Man charged with assaulting girlfriend with bottle

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 10th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and prevented her from leaving a room in his residence. The man is further alleged to have assaulted her with a bottle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Mitchell Berube, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 7th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 7th, 2021, while in custody on an unrelated matter, the man made threats to kill someone known to him and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Lisa Sauve, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on May 8th, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on January 28th, 2021 for a theft offence. It is further alleged the woman failed to appear for fingerprints on February 1st, 2021 and warrants were issued for her arrest. On May 8th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and held for a bail hearing.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Corey Neilson, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 8th, 2021 and charged with operation while prohibited. It is alleged on May 8th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so when the vehicle became involved in a motor vehicle collision. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Mike Manchulenko, 51, of Cornwall was arrested on May 8th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend for fingerprints on December 7th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 8th, 2021 the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, THEFT UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 9th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault, theft under $5000 and two counts of breach of release order for contacting his girlfriend and failing to reside at a certain address. It is alleged on May 9th, 2021, the man assaulted his girlfriend and took her purse and other items without her permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 153 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.