EOHU warns of phone scam

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is warning residents of a phone scam related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The EOHU warns that they have received reports of scammers calling residents demanding payment to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has received a report of a phone scam in the area about the COVID-19 vaccine. Please note that the COVID-19 vaccine is free. If you receive a call requesting financial information to receive the vaccine, please hang up immediately and do not provide any personal information such as your health card or credit card number. Never allow anyone inside your home offering the vaccine in return for a fee. Alert the police,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

If you wish to report a suspected scam please call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca