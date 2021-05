CORNWALL, Ontario – Local chef and Finch Market owner Luc McCabe will be celebrating BBQ Month on Friday, May 14 in partnership with Big Green Egg.

McCabe serves as a Canadian Ambassador for Big Green Egg, a ceramic BBQ company, and will be sharing some of his favourite ways to BBQ A5 Waygu Beef burgers.

McCabe will be grilling live at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 14 on Instagram @biggreeneggca