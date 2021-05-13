Man charged with trafficking firearms

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Esidoros Sideratos, 20, of Iroquois was arrested on May 11th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for dangerously operating a motor vehicle and possessing cocaine and purple fentanyl. He was also charged with the following:

· Trafficking in firearms

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

· Breach of prohibition order

· Breach of probation (for possessing a weapon and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged during the early morning hours on April 6th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner in the area of Thirteenth Street West. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the man fled from the motor vehicle. An investigation ensued and a quantity of cocaine and purple fentanyl was located in the vehicle. It is further alleged on May 3rd, 2021, the man had trafficked a firearm to someone known to him. On May 11th, 2021, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in possession of a concealed knife, break in tools, bear spray and methamphetamine, He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Nolan Levac, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on May 11th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on May 4th, 2021 for a mischief offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 11th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

THREE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER BREAK AND ENTER ON MONTREAL ROAD

Cornwall, ON – Jamal Davy-Gordon, 29, Kristen Levac, 32, and Emilie Martin, 26, all of Cornwall were arrested on May 11th, 2021 and charged with break and enter. Jamal Davy-Gordon and Emilie Martin were also charged with assault.

It is alleged on May 11th, 2021, the three individuals forced their way into a Montreal Road residence, where the occupants were unknown to them. Jamal Davy-Gordon and Emilie Martin subsequently assaulted two people in the residence. Police were contacted and located the parties shortly thereafter. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Kristen Levac was released to appear in court on May 11th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Darrell Herne, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on May 11th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on February 25th, 2021 for a cause disturbance offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 11th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.