Remembering Doug Seller, Shriner and friend

CORNWALL, Ontario – On April 26, 2021, John ‘Douglas’ Seller passed away at the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH). He was 87.

Doug Seller spent many years serving his community through the charity work he did with the local chapter of the Shriners.

“Ill Sir Doug Seller was a wonderful Mason and Shriner just a wonderful person to be around always thinking of the Children who needed help at our hospital, he made many trips with children from our area to Montreal with the children. I joined Shriners in 1995 and Doug always tried to place new Shriners where they would be the most helpful to the organization and tried to keep the new Shriners active withing the local club the S.D.&G. Cornwall,” said Shriner Andre Cayer.

Seller became Potentate of the Karnak region in 2000, which covers all Shriners chapters across Eastern Ontario and Quebec.

Both Cayer and Rory MacLennan both followed in Seller’s footsteps to become Potentates of Karnak themselves, with MacLennan remembering Seller as a lifelong mentor and friend.

“I like to say I’ve known Dace all my life, but it should be the other way around, he knew me all my life,” he said.

MacLennan remembered Seller as a kind and generous human being who chaired Bingo for the local chapter of the Shiners.

“Doug was the driving force behind our fundraising efforts for Shriners Hospital for Children Canada,” said Len Finnamore, current Potentate of the Karnak Shriners. “As chairman of the Bingo committee his job was to ensure we had enough Shriners volunteer their time at the Cornwall Bingo palace to run the event. Thanks to his efforts over the years the SD&G Cornwall Shrine Club has raised approximately $500,000.00 to support local Children who needed care at the Shriners Hospital in Montreal. He was a Mentor to all Shriners in the local area and he will be sadly missed.”

Throughout his life, Seller was always there to help others.

“I had some concerns when I was elected as president of the local club with possible changes that were not seen favourable with members and Ill Sir Doug help me with the issues and his guidance help the club move forward in my mind. In 2019 I had the pleasure to be a Potentate for Karnak and I reached out to Ill Sir for advice on issues and he was always there, he will be missed greatly. He enjoyed helping children he was a true Shriner,” remembered Cayer.

A private graveside service will be held for Seller at Gravel Hill Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.brownleefuneralhomes.com.