Two killed in Hwy 401 crash

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On May 13 ,2021 shortly before 4:30 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound at mile marker 793 (Between Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue), South Stormont Township.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly before 4:30 p.m, a westbound motor vehicle with three occupants left the roadway striking the ditch, for reasons under investigation.

Two occupants have been pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third occupant of the vehicle has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of Highway 401 is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place, closed at MM 796 – Boundary Road to MM792 – McConnell Ave both Eastbound and Westbound lanes. Re-opening time unknown

SD&G OPP are seeking the assistance the motoring public, if they were travelling in the area and observed the crash, or if they have dash cam footage from their vehicle. Please contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca