Rotary Sunrise supports senior pedicab project

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Friday, May 14, the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise presented a $3,000 donation to the Cornwall Senior Friendly Community Committee to support their summer pedicab initiative.

The initiative will allow seniors to take tours of Lamoureux Park in a pedicab driven by volunteers including their fellow seniors and youth volunteers.

Bernard Lamarche of the Senior Friendly Community Committee explained that not only would this initiative help seniors remain active, but also help promote the City of Cornwall.

“We want to make it attractive and feel like home,” Lamarche said. “We have so many assets here that we want to show.”

The project is aiming to start on June 1, with one pedicab for the summer season, but Lamarche said that he hopes that there will be a whole fleet in operation next year.

“This will increase the quality of life for seniors,” Lamarche said of the program.

The pedicab program will be operated in partnership with the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre. Lamarche praised the City of Cornwall and the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre for their support of the project, saying that it would not be possible without them.

When the program goes active, individuals can book a ride or volunteer by visiting the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre website as well as the City of Cornwall website.

The pedicab itself is being leased from Waterfront Tours. Waterfront Tours is a new summer company in Cornwall, which will be operating two pedicabs of their own throughout the summer as well.

The Waterfront Tours will be offering pedicab tours along Cornwall’s waterfront from Pointe Maligne to Seaway International Bridge for between $40-$45.

They will also be offering evening tours in partnership with four local restaurants which would include a tour of part of the city as well as a meal.