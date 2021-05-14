UCDSB hires new Director of Education

EASTERN ONTARIO – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced the promotion of Ron Ferguson to the job of Director of Education.

Ferguson, who currently serves as the UCDSB’s Superintendent of Human Resources will be taking over the top administrative job at the Board from Stephen Sliwa who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“The Board of Trustees was impressed with the quality of applicants we had for this position,” says Chair of the Board John McAllister. “A Director of Education needs to have a high level of personal and professional integrity, have a student-first mindset, be collaborative, compassionate, decisive and accountable. Ron has demonstrated these qualities time and time again through his teaching and progressive leadership with our board. We are confident that with Ron at the helm of the organization, we will be able to effectively navigate through the rest of this pandemic and continue to prepare all students for a successful life.”

Ferguson has worked with the UCDSB for 18 years as a teacher and has served as Vice-Principal and Principal in the Perth and Almonte regions.

“The UCDSB is at the core of who I am. I’ve learned from our teachers, I’ve worked side-by-side with our principals and our senior leadership team, and I’ve had great guidance along the way,” says Ferguson. “I’m looking forward to taking all that I’ve learned and to continue to provide innovative, transparent and effective leadership to our organization.”