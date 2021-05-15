South Dundas Spring Art Contest winner announced

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – South Dundas Parks and Recreation’s Spring Art Contest garnered a wide range of interest since it’s announcement on April 15, 2021. The contest was developed as a community engagement and beautification activity where the winner’s artwork would be printed on a wrap for a refurbished waste collection can. The winner will also receive a $100.00 gift card to the South Dundas business of their choice.

Municipal staff were thrilled with the submissions that came from youth aged five to 16.

Municipal staff were consulted to select the top five submission pieces with the final winner announced by long-time staffer, Chris “Krusty” Wouters, in a video on the Municipal social media channels.

The top five submissions came from Alexis Grenkie-Brooks 16, Joshua Stewart 14, Makenna Thomas 13, Emily Morris 9 and Kate Morell 5. The winning spot went to Makenna Thomas.

“We were so impressed by the skill and creativity shown by the young artists that we’ve decided to print all of the five finalists on wraps for waste collection cans across South Dundas,” said Austin Marcellus, Manager of Parks and Recreation. “This has been a great activity that will add to the beautification of our parks. Congratulations to you all!”