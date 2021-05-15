Stolen vehicle recovered

May 15, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 52 min on May 14, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On May 10, 2021, SD&G OPP officers arrested a male in connection to stolen property (2008 Chevrolet Silverado) from Ottawa, Ontario at a property on Lakeview Street Road in South Glengarry Township. Further investigation revealed the driver had been involved in a collision with the vehicle and the driver had trespassed onto some properties in the area.

Dany LAGACE AUBIN (48) of Gatineau, Quebec was arrested and charged with;

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – CC Sec. 354(1)(a)

– Trespassing at night – CC Sec. 177

– Failure to comply with conditions of a release order – 145(5)(a)

– Fail to report accident – HTA – 199(1)

– Drive motor vehicle – no licence – HTA – 32(1)

– Fail to remain – HTA – 200(1)(a)

– Individual – Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order – ROA 10(1)

The accused was held in custody (bail) and scheduled to appear in Ontario court of justice in Cornwall May 11, 2021.

