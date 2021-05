May 16, 2021 at 21 h 09 min

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The OPP tweeted on Sunday evening, May 16 at 8:26 p.m. that they were searching for 65-year-old John David Miller.

Miller was last seen on Thursday, May 13 driving a silver 2004 Volvo A7(Plate BXHH560).

If you have seen him please call 1-888-310-1122.