CCH frontline staff receive second vaccine dose ahead of schedule

May 17, 2021 at 15 h 47 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Dr. Renee Givari (right), Chief of Medicine and intensivist at CCH, receiving her second dose of the vaccine. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is happy to report that their staff members have begun receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of schedule.

Due to an increase in supply, the provincial government moved up the timeline to vaccinate healthcare workers who are working in certain patient settings.

“This is an emotional moment for many of our frontline workers and physicians who have selflessly dedicated themselves to caring for patients infected with COVID-19, and serves as a sign of hope for the future,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of CCH.

The CCH’s Chief of Medicine Dr. Renee Givari received her second dose of the COVID-19 on Friday, May 14 after receiving her first dose in February.

“Being fully vaccinated not only provides the peace of mind of knowing I am best protected against getting seriously ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, but preliminary real world data also shows that in the event I do get infected with COVID-19, I would have a significantly lower viral load and be less likely to transmit the virus to others,” said Dr. Givari.

“Even if you’re young and healthy, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 means you are potentially much less likely to infect others in the community through asymptomatic transmission,” she added.

