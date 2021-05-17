Family dispute leads to mischief charge

(SOUTH STORMONT, ON) – On May 12, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of disturbance on County Road 8 in South Dundas, Ontario. Investigation revealed that an adult had caused issues with family members. The female was arrested to prevent breach of peace. Once in cells at Long Sault Detachment the female caused damage to the cells.

Courtney CASSELMAN (age 23) of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Mischief – Interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property – under $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on June 29, 2021.

