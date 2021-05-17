Family dispute leads to mischief charge

May 17, 2021 — Changed at 19 h 17 min on May 16, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG.

(SOUTH STORMONT, ON) – On May 12, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of disturbance on County Road 8 in South Dundas, Ontario. Investigation revealed that an adult had caused issues with family members. The female was arrested to prevent breach of peace. Once in cells at Long Sault Detachment the female caused damage to the cells.

Courtney CASSELMAN (age 23) of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

–             Mischief – Interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property – under $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on June 29, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

