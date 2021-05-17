Province opening vaccine bookings to those 18+

May 17, 2021 at 11 h 07 min
ONTARIO – The provincial government announced on Monday, May 17 that starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, individuals 18 and over will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass-immunization clinic.

The government says that it is opening bookings to those 18 and older earlier than expected thanks to the early arrival of a new shipment of vaccine ahead of the May long weekend.

Additionally, those 17 and older, but will turn 18 in 2021 will also be able to book an appointment for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting on Tuesday morning. The Pfizer-Biontech version of the vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for those aged 12 and older by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

All appointments for mass immunization clinics must be made through Ontario’s online provincial booking system. Those aged 17 must select a clinic where the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed.

