Upskill with new programs from EOTB

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is getting ready to deliver a series of skills training programs to meet the needs of local employers.

The EOTB is able to deliver these programs thanks to cooperation with partner organizations such as St. Lawrence College, Transport Training Centres of Canada, Job Zone d’Emploi, the Glengarry Inter-Agency Group (GIAG) and Tri-County Literacy.

“During times like these, collaboration is key when it comes to building upon the successes of our training and employment programs,” said Kimberly Hamilton, Eastern Ontario Training Board operations manager. “Re-entering the workforce can be challenging, even at the best of times. That’s why we place an emphasis on creating community partnerships that benefit our residents, and our local economy.”

From the end of May to the beginning of August, the EOTB plans on delivering five training programs that include virtual, in-person, and mixed learning.

The planned programs include manufacturing training, cooking and catering, DZ Driver Training, retail worker training, and Introduction to the Trades.

The manufacturing, DZ Driver Training, and Introduction to the Trades are all open to individuals 18 years or older, unemployed or under-employed, not currently in full-time education, and entitled to legally work in Ontario.

The EOTB’s cooking and catering and retail worker program is open to individuals who self-identify as having a disability or are less than 30 years of age and are struggling to find work, are residents of Cornwall, SD&G, Prescott-Russell, or Akwesasne, are unemployed or under-employed, not in full-time education and are legally entitled to work in Canada.

All programs are free to eligible candidates.

The first program to be offered will be the Introduction to Trades course which will run for five weeks starting on May 31.

The EOTB will help find work for all candidates who successfully complete any of these training courses, with the EOTB offering a wage subsidy for employers who hire graduates from their retail worker and cooking and catering programs of up to $10 an hour for 35 hours a week for 12 weeks.

Those interested in any of these new programs may call Job Zone d’Emploi at 613-933-9675 or GIAG at 613-525-1522.