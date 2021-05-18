Man allegedly assaults store employees during robbery

The charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Richard Brisson, 53, of Cornwall was arrested on May 16th 2021 and charged with the following:

· Robbery with violence

· Theft under $5000 x 3

· Assault with a weapon x 2

· Break and enter

· Mischief under $5000

It is alleged between April and May, the man attended three local businesses and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the stores. He is further alleged to have entered a Second Street business and remove an employee’s bicycle without their permission. On May 11th, 2021, the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, without making any attempt to pay for the items, while threatening employees with violence. The man further struck two employees with a bottle, causing damage to one employee’s glasses.

On May 16th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 14th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting her ex-common-law husband. It is alleged between April and May 2021, the woman contacted her ex-common-law husband, despite the conditions of her undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On May 14th, 2021, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – Anthony Lefebvre, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on May 14th, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged the man assaulted a youth during an altercation and subsequently caused an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 14th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth, both of Cornwall, were arrested on May 14th, 2021 and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The youth was also charged with breach of youth probation order for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 14th, the man and youth were operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner in the area of Race Street and Water Street. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, they were both taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names were not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

REFUSAL TO COMPLY WITH DEMAND

Cornwall, ON – Jennifer Riley, 45, of Ingleside was arrested on May 14th, 2021 and charged with refusal to comply with demand. It is alleged while conducting an impaired investigation, the woman refused to provide a sample of breath to police. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Thomas Brockett, 55, of Akwesasne was arrested on May 15th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 15th, 2021 and charged with domestic mischief and breach of probation order for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 11th, 2021, the woman damaged a window at her ex-boyfriend’s residence and police were contacted to investigate. On May 15th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 59-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 15th, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breach of release order for contacting and being within a certain distance of his common-law-wife. It is alleged on April 20th, 2021, the man assaulted his common-law-wife with a basket, causing an injury that required medical attention. It is further alleged on May 15th, 2021, the man had attended his common-law-wife’s residence, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On May 15th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT POLICE, RESIST POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Brendin Martin, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on May 15th, 2021 and charged with resist police and two counts of assault police. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter on May 15th, 2021, the man resisted police and assaulted two police officers. He was subsequently taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 16th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and obstruct police. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law-wife, the man damaged a door in her residence and police were contacted to investigate. The man failed to comply with police direction and was subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Maggie Payne, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on May 16th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on March 11th, 2021 for a fraud offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 16th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Dylan Dufresne, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on May 16th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged in August 2020, the man made threats to kill someone known to him and police were contacted to investigate. An investigation ensued and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 16th, 2021, a member of the CPS assumed custody of the man from the Ontario Provincial Police, as he had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

WARRANT, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Kandy Pierce, 27, of Akwesasne was arrested on May 16th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. She was also charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest. It is alleged while at the Port of Entry on May 11th, 2021, the woman was operating a motor vehicle and failed to stop as requested. She fled the area, causing damage to a gate. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 16th, 2021, she was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time she identified as someone else to police. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Angel Dore, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on May 16th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on April 19th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On May 16th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Gabriel Manigat, 20, of Oshawa was arrested on May 16th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man was located by police in breach of his conditions and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 173 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today).