Arts Centre committee reaches $1M fundraising goal

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Community Fundraising Committee for the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre has announced that they have reached their goal of raising $ 1 million for the future City of Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre.

A $100,000 donation from Barbara and Bill Etherington of Toronto made on May 18 put the fund over the top of their $1 million goal. The fund currently stands at a total of $1,023,598.66.

“Barbara Stewart Etherington is a Cornwall native who has kept in touch with events going on in Cornwall and her strong interest in the arts drew her to the recent Arts and Culture Centre art auction,” reads a statement from the Committee. “She was the successful bidder on the Fernand Labelle art piece and she and her husband have decided to donate to the Community Fundraising cause. The Fundraising Committee is very grateful to Barbara and Bill Etherington for their generous donation which has helped the community fundraising effort reach its goal and is a vital part of making the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre a reality.”

The Committee set their fundraising goal shortly after the City of Cornwall announced their purchase of the former Bank of Montreal, located at 159 Pitt St., which they said would become the future Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre.

At a meeting of Cornwall City Council held on March 8, 2021, Council received a report estimating that renovations of the building could cost as much as $7,388,600. The building was purchased by the City in 2018 for $450,000.