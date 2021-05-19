CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is seeking artists for five public art projects.

The projects include:

Business district banners

Two pop-up shop containers

Seniors on Wheels container

Mural at the Cornwall Community Museum

Diversity Cornwall Mural near the Clock Tower

“We are calling on artists to help us beautify the community,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “After an incredibly challenging year, new murals, banners, and painted sea-cans will offer us hope and light.”

“Partnerships are our strength, and Council and I are pleased to see this collaboration with the Cornwall Community Museum and Diversity Cornwall,” Mayor Clement added.

Artists will be paid for their work and can learn more about how to apply online at the City of Cornwall website.

Deadlines for applications range between May 25 and June 1.