Cornwall is seeking artists

May 19, 2021 at 11 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall is seeking artists

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is seeking artists for five public art projects.

The projects include:

  • Business district banners
  • Two pop-up shop containers
  • Seniors on Wheels container
  • Mural at the Cornwall Community Museum
  • Diversity Cornwall Mural near the Clock Tower

“We are calling on artists to help us beautify the community,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “After an incredibly challenging year, new murals, banners, and painted sea-cans will offer us hope and light.”

“Partnerships are our strength, and Council and I are pleased to see this collaboration with the Cornwall Community Museum and Diversity Cornwall,” Mayor Clement added.

Artists will be paid for their work and can learn more about how to apply online at the City of Cornwall website.

Deadlines for applications range between May 25 and June 1.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Arts Centre committee reaches $1M fundraising goal
A&E Plus

Arts Centre committee reaches $1M fundraising goal

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Community Fundraising Committee for the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre has announced that they have reached…

South Dundas Spring Art Contest winner announced
A&E Plus

South Dundas Spring Art Contest winner announced

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - South Dundas Parks and Recreation’s Spring Art Contest garnered a wide range of interest since it’s announcement…