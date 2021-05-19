Woman arrested for pointing bear spray at police

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Cara Arial, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman pointed a can of pepper spray in the direction of a police officer. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by her curfew. It is alleged on May 16th, the youth left her residence outside of the hours specified in her release order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 17th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Deruchie, 47, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged the man attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Reid, 49, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Skyler Delorme, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so, when he became involved in a motor vehicle collision. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 22nd, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Secord, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on May 4th, 2021 for a mischief offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 17th, 2012, he was taken into custody and the warrant was executed. The man was released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

ASSAULT, THREATS, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Justin Holden, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and charged with obstruct police, as well as two counts of assault and two counts of uttering threats. It is alleged on May 17th, the man assaulted two men known to him, as well as made threats to kill them. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 82 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.