City asks residents to be careful with what they put in landfill after fire

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is asking residents to be cautious with what they put in the city landfill after a fire occurred on Wednesday afternoon, May 19.

“No one was hurt, and Cornwall Fire Services was able to safely extinguish the fire,” said Chief Jeff Weber. “The fire is not suspicious. It would be difficult to determine an ignition source because of the surrounding refuse pile. The cause of the fire is considered undetermined.”

Chief Weber speculated that the fire could have been caused by discarded cigarettes, or an improperly disposed of battery.

The City is reminding residents that hazardous materials like batteries cannot be thrown directly into the trash and need to be taken instead to the hazardous waste depot.

“The depot is free to use and open four times a month from spring to fall,” said Dave Kuhn, Waste Management Supervisor. “Hazardous items can harm staff in our recycling facility, and don’t belong in the landfill.”

Household hazardous waste items include: