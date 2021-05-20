Games to offer virtual events this summer, possibly more

May 20, 2021 at 14 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Glengarry Highland Games stock photo. Submitted photo.

MAXVILLE, Ontario – The Glengarry Highland Games might not be happening in person this year, but they are still planning some online events. Additionally, they hope that if pandemic conditions allow, that they might have some small live events during the summer.

“The Pipers and Pipe Band Society of Ontario (PPBSO) is presenting six online contests for solo piping and drumming open to all its members,” reads a statement from the Glengarry Highland Games. “Drum majors will also have their own section in the competitions. A separate contest will be held for each of Ontario’s highland games with the Glengarry Games registration and submission closing on July 17th. Highland dress isn’t necessary to compete but an overall “best dressed” prize will be awarded for best Highland attire.”

As is tradition, the final results for the Glengarry Highland Games competition will be live streamed on Saturday, July 31 at the same time that the massed bands would close at the live event.

