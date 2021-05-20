Government presents re-opening plan, relaxes some restrictions this weekend

ONTARIO – In a press conference on Thursday, May 20, Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliot presented their plan to re-open Ontario after a five week lockdown and stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Five weeks ago, I spoke to you from this table and I told you that we were seeing some very troubling projections from our health experts. We put in place strict measures to stop the spread of this virus. I know that these measures came with a great price. Collectively as Ontarians we have saved thousands of lives and that is thanks to your sacrifices,” said Premier Ford. “We are now in a position to look at a slow and measured re-opening of the province.”

Elliot said that the first phase of the re-opening plan is expected to begin the week of June 14 and will see outdoor gatherings of up-to 10 people, outdoor dining with up-to four people per table, as well as indoor non-essential retail re-opening at 15 per cent capacity.

Recreation facilities such as pools and splashpads will also open at that time.

There will be three phases to the re-opening plan with each phase lasting 21 days.

“I know the weather is great and it is the long weekend and you just want to get back to normal, but please keep following the guidelines, stay vigilant and stay safe,” Ford said.

The province i however easing up on some restrictions for the coming May long weekend.

As of 12:01 a.m. on May 22 the province “will reopen outdoor recreational amenities with restrictions in place, such as the need to maintain physical distancing,” a statement from the government reads. “These amenities include but are not limited to golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the province wide emergency brake will remain in effect.”