Man charged with threatening mother

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 18th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats, mischief under $5000, assault police and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during an altercation with his mother on May 18th, the man made threats to kill her and damaged numerous household items in the residence. Police were contacted and took the man into custody, at which time he assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 18th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with breach of prohibition order for possessing a weapon and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 30th, 2021, the man assaulted his ex-common-law wife and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 18th, 2021, police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrant, at which time he was found to be in possession of knives, despite his prohibition order. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Scott Seguin, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 18th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on March 11th, 2021 for a fraud offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 18th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Paige Lamoy, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 18th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged the woman caused damage to a vehicle belonging to someone known to her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 62 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.