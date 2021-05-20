Walker ClimateCare support Bereaved Families Ontario

May 20, 2021 — Changed at 17 h 03 min on May 20, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Walker ClimateCare support Bereaved Families Ontario
Pictured from left-to-right: Back row: Stephanie White and Ryan MacKay of BFO. Front row: Robert Elbendari, Membership Coordinator with Walker ClimateCare, Judy Dancause of BFO, Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement, and Tom Rand, Branch Manager with Walker ClimateCare (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Every month Walker ClimateCare allows one employee to pick a charity of their choice to receive a donation through their WeCare program. This month, Walker ClimateCare decided to have Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement pick the charity and she chose Bereaved Families of Ontario (BFO) Southeast region.

“The Mayor is very strong in the community and we thought it would make for a great choice,” said Robert Elbendari, Membership Coordinator of the WeCare program.

The donation was presented in front of Cornwall City Hall on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The donation was for $1,270, a number derived from the number of clients in the Walker ClimateCare WeCare program. The WeCare program offers regular inspections and maintenance for clients who have a fireplace, air conditioner, furnace or other equipment.

“There is a great corporate culture there (Walker ClimateCare). I was very impressed that this initiative was employee driven,” said Mayor Clement.

Mayor Clement explained that she lost her mother three months ago and had chosen Bereaved Families because of the important support that they give to those experiencing loss.

“We are overwhelmed by this generosity,” said Stephen Douris of BFO.

