CCH resuming some elective surgeries

May 21, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 30 min on May 21, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CCH resuming some elective surgeries
Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH)

CORNWALL, Ontario – Earlier this week, the provincial government lifted their province wide moratorium on elective surgeries. The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) announced on Thursday, May 19 that it would begin rescheduling some elective surgeries that had been postponed.

“We know that people could be eager or worried as they wait for surgeries,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of CCH. “We have been carefully planning to ensure we are ready to resume non-urgent and non-emergency surgeries and procedures as soon as possible, while balancing the needs and pressures of the pandemic and other clinical services,” she added.

The CCH had to postpone all elective surgeries when the provincial government put their moratorium in effect on April 20.

The CCH states that it continues to operate close to its maximum capacity and that rescheduling will be gradual and will take into account possible increases in COVID-19 cases.

“We kindly ask residents to continue following effective public health guidelines and consider getting vaccinated to help mitigate community outbreaks of COVID-19, which could quickly overwhelm our Hospital, and so we can focus on safely ramping up non-emergency day procedures and eventually non-emergency inpatient procedures,” said Despatie.

The CCH will be contacting patients who have had a postponed surgery directly. For the latest updates, visit the CCH website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man facing three historical sexual assault charges
Local News

Man facing three historical sexual assault charges

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one…

City asks residents to be careful with what they put in landfill after fire
Local News

City asks residents to be careful with what they put in landfill after fire

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall is asking residents to be cautious with what they put in the…