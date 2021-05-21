CCH resuming some elective surgeries

CORNWALL, Ontario – Earlier this week, the provincial government lifted their province wide moratorium on elective surgeries. The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) announced on Thursday, May 19 that it would begin rescheduling some elective surgeries that had been postponed.

“We know that people could be eager or worried as they wait for surgeries,” said Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of CCH. “We have been carefully planning to ensure we are ready to resume non-urgent and non-emergency surgeries and procedures as soon as possible, while balancing the needs and pressures of the pandemic and other clinical services,” she added.

The CCH had to postpone all elective surgeries when the provincial government put their moratorium in effect on April 20.

The CCH states that it continues to operate close to its maximum capacity and that rescheduling will be gradual and will take into account possible increases in COVID-19 cases.

“We kindly ask residents to continue following effective public health guidelines and consider getting vaccinated to help mitigate community outbreaks of COVID-19, which could quickly overwhelm our Hospital, and so we can focus on safely ramping up non-emergency day procedures and eventually non-emergency inpatient procedures,” said Despatie.

The CCH will be contacting patients who have had a postponed surgery directly. For the latest updates, visit the CCH website.