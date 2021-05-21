Man facing three historical sexual assault charges

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. It is alleged between 2004 and 2008, the man sexually assaulted his ex-wife on three occasions and further confined her to their bedroom. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 19th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 3rd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – James Rottier, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on April 21st, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On May 19th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Elizabeth Allikas, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the woman took a motor vehicle, belonging to someone she did not know, while it was parked outside of a Montreal Road business. Police were contacted and located the vehicle shortly thereafter, at which time a traffic stop was conducted. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Samantha Derouchie, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 21st, 2021, the woman attended a Marlborough Street convenience store and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 19th, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter and was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2021.

THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – David St. Denis, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on May 19th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man made threats to harm a 36-year-old woman and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 66 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.