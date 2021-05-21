OPP search for suspects in South Stormont vandalism case

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On May 17, 2021 shortly before 8 p.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a break in at a business on Cheryl Street in South Stormont, Ontario. Investigation revealed that unknown culprit(s) entered the building and caused extensive damage to the interior of the building. The entire interior of the building was ransacked and sprayed with fire extinguishers located within the building.

Extensive damage was caused to the inside of the business where items were smashed, including interior and exterior windows, office equipment and supplies.

An investigation continues.