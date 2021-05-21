Puppy art raising money for OSPCA of SDG

By Nick Seebruch
Puppy art raising money for OSPCA of SDG
Some of the puppies from the OSPCA of SDG Who created these works of art. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals OSPCA SD&G branch is raising money by auctioning off artwork made by five eight-week-old puppies.

The art work is made by putting a blank canvas and paint in a sealed bag and letting the puppies play and wiggle around on it.

These “mast-fur-pieces” will be auctioned off on Facebook starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and the auction will run to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The money raised will go towards supporting the work that the OSPCA does to give animals a second chance.

“If you love puppies and art, this is one fundraising auction you won’t want to miss,” says Carol Link, Manager, Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “You will truly have a one-of-a-kind work of art to hang on your wall that will not only be a great conversation piece, but also a visible reminder of how you supported animals in your community.”

