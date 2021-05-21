Puppy art raising money for OSPCA of SDG

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals OSPCA SD&G branch is raising money by auctioning off artwork made by five eight-week-old puppies.

The art work is made by putting a blank canvas and paint in a sealed bag and letting the puppies play and wiggle around on it.

These “mast-fur-pieces” will be auctioned off on Facebook starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and the auction will run to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The money raised will go towards supporting the work that the OSPCA does to give animals a second chance.

“If you love puppies and art, this is one fundraising auction you won’t want to miss,” says Carol Link, Manager, Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “You will truly have a one-of-a-kind work of art to hang on your wall that will not only be a great conversation piece, but also a visible reminder of how you supported animals in your community.”