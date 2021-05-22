Bishop’s House receives federal funding

ST. RAPHAEL’S, Ontario – The historic Bishop’s House located in St. Raphael’s in South Glengarry is receiving a boost in federal funding to go towards its maintenance and restoration.

Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan, along with his Liberal colleague Francis Drouin, MP for Glengarry, Prescott-Russell, announced on Friday, May 21 that the Glengarry Fencibles Trust, which is the custodian of the building, would be receiving $98,572.02.

“We are very fortunate that Glengarry County takes such pride in preserving our local history,” said Duncan. “The Bishop’s House is another great example of volunteers stepping forward to save a historic site and turn it into both a cultural and economic opportunity. It is appreciated that the hard work and fundraising efforts of the Glengarry Fencibles Trust has been recognized nationally with this funding.”

The building, along with the ruins of St. Raphael’s church across the street, are a national historic site.

“The Bishop’s Residence in St. Raphael’s is not only a historic monument, it is a place where we, in eastern Ontario, can learn about our history. A year ago, the federal government, through Park Canada invested in this historical site, to ensure that generations to come will have access to this piece of our history,” Drouin said.

Both MPs visited the site to see the progress being made on the Bishop’s House renovations.

“This Parks Canada grant helps ensure Glengarrians and far-flung guests will be proud of this historic landmark for

years to come,” said Brenda Baxter, President Glengarry Fencibles Trust. “Many don’t realize that with a cost-sharing grant, organizations receive professional guidance as well as matching funds. In our case, that meant conservation architect Mona Lamontagne advised us on heritage masonry styles, and then oversaw the stonemasons’ materials and progress. We were conserving the building’s most weathered walls — including the 1808 northern exposure, so such attention to technique and historical accuracy was critical. Supporters trust us to use their funds carefully. When they see the results of this grant, it will solidify that trust.”