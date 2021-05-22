City tennis courts and splashpads open today

CORNWALL, Ontario – Due to the provincial announcement that certain recreation facilities can open this long weekend, the City of Cornwall has announced that municipal tennis courts and splashpads will be accessible as of Saturday morning, May 22.

Municipal tennis courts are located in the following public parks:

Broadview Park

Kinsmen Park

Mattice Park

Riverdale Park

Terry Fox Park

Splashpads are located in these parks:

Lamoureux Park

Riverdale Park

St. Theresa Park

“Splash safely, please. Stay home if you’re ill or self-isolating. Keep your distance or wear a mask if distancing is difficult. Wash your hands after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.