City tennis courts and splashpads open today

May 22, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 49 min on May 21, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
City tennis courts and splashpads open today
Splashpad stock image.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Due to the provincial announcement that certain recreation facilities can open this long weekend, the City of Cornwall has announced that municipal tennis courts and splashpads will be accessible as of Saturday morning, May 22.

Municipal tennis courts are located in the following public parks:

  • Broadview Park
  • Kinsmen Park
  • Mattice Park
  • Riverdale Park
  • Terry Fox Park

Splashpads are located in these parks:

  • Lamoureux Park
  • Riverdale Park
  • St. Theresa Park

“Splash safely, please. Stay home if you’re ill or self-isolating. Keep your distance or wear a mask if distancing is difficult. Wash your hands after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces. Children under 12 years of age must be supervised,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rotary Sunrise supports senior pedicab project
Sports

Rotary Sunrise supports senior pedicab project

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Friday, May 14, the Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise presented a $3,000 donation to the Cornwall Senior Friendly…

Grouping up and getting active
Sports

Grouping up and getting active

CORNWALL, Ontario - The ongoing lockdown and stay-at-home order can make it difficult to remain active, but Lauren Secord has set out to walk 100km this month, and is finding…