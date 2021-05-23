Support the United Way with Handbags for Hope

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way/Centraide SDG (UWCSDG) has launched its reimagined Handbag fundraiser to raise money for our community. Handbags for Hope, sponsored by Your Credit Union, is a new digital fundraiser that brings the fun of its past handbag event into the virtual space with some local self care flare.

During one of the most challenging and hopeful times during this pandemic, the UWCSDG thought it was important that this year’s fundraiser focuses on the theme of wellness, including personal, environmental, and community.

Handbags are still the star. As always, there will be an auction (online) starting May 25 with designer purses from Michael Kors, Fossil, Kate Spade and more. And to support local businesses, 10 of these bags have been sponsored for something extra to bid on!

New this year, the UWCSDG is selling Wellness Bags and Eco Bags with products curated (and many donated) by local businesses. The goal of these bags is to support personal wellness and/or eco goals to reduce waste.

And, to add some positivity and hope to our social media feeds, the UWCSDG is hosting a hashtag contest called #7DaysofHopeSDG from May 26 – June 2 for a chance to win a one-year membership to Planet Fitness Cornwall and a UWCSDG duffel bag.

All money raised from Handbags for Hope stays in SDG and is invested in local agencies and programs that are making an impact by helping move people from poverty to possibility, supporting kids to be all they can be, and building healthy and strong communities. Last year, residents of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry came together to help those the most affected by the pandemic and UWCSDG is hoping to see the same generosity this year as the need continues to increase.

Visit the Handbags for Hope webpage to learn more and see how you can support! https://uwsdghandbags.square.site/