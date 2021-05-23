Three Families displaced by Saturday morning fire

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is reporting that three families have been displaced by a fire that took place early Saturday morning, May 22.

According to a witness, the fire occurred at around 2 a.m. on Glen Brook Dr. in Cornwall’s east end near Boundary Rd.

The City of Cornwall states that three homes were on fire when Cornwall Fire Services arrived on the scene.

The City states that all individuals were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.