Municipal services affected by Victoria Day

May 24, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 26 min on May 23, 2021
From the City of Cornwall
Closed sign in a shop showroom with reflections

CORNWALL, Ontario – City of Cornwall offices are closed on Monday, May 24.

The landfill is closed on May 24 and there will be no garbage and recycling collection. Collection will be pushed back a day for the rest of the week.

Cornwall Transit buses will not be running.

Parks and playgrounds are open, but some outdoor team sport facilities are closed. Please be safe: avoid large gatherings, wear your mask, and keep your distance.

If you need assistance:

  • call Municipal Works at 613-932-5354 for issues like water services, roads, and parks,
  • call Cornwall Fire Services at 613-932-2110 ext. 3 for concerns about open air burns, or
  • call 211 if you need a resource but aren’t sure where to start.
