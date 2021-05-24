Municipal services affected by Victoria Day

From the City of Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – City of Cornwall offices are closed on Monday, May 24.

The landfill is closed on May 24 and there will be no garbage and recycling collection. Collection will be pushed back a day for the rest of the week.

Cornwall Transit buses will not be running.

Parks and playgrounds are open, but some outdoor team sport facilities are closed. Please be safe: avoid large gatherings, wear your mask, and keep your distance.

If you need assistance: