May 25, 2021 — Changed at 19 h 59 min on May 24, 2021
Provided by the United Counties of SD&G
New parking lot expansion, improvements at Summerstown Trails
SDG Counties at work in the parking lot at the Summerstown Trails. Photo from the United Counties of SD&G.

THE COUNTIES, Ontario – A $30,000 project to expand and improve the parking lot at Summerstown Trails has wrapped up – just in time for some beautiful spring-like weather.

The trail system, located within the Counties-owned Summerstown Forest, has always been an attractive destination for thousands of enthusiasts, but its popularity has grown even more as COVID-weary residents and visitors enjoy a safe outdoor amenity.

The new parking lot is 70 per cent larger than its predecessor, covering some 30,000 square feet. Improved grading and new asphalt has also been added.

“This parking lot expansion will allow us to better accommodate the increased number of visitors that have come to enjoy the trails over the last year,” said Vic Leroux, president of the Friends of the Summerstown Trails. “Over the past six months, we have registered more than 15,000 visitors, and the parking lot often overflowed onto the county road, even on weekdays. We truly value our relationship with SDG which allows us to better serve the community through our programs and events.”

Following the addition of fat biking as a winter activity three years ago, biking has become a year-round activity at the trails. There are almost 20 km of bikeable trails for all levels of ability and ages.

