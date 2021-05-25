OSPCA of SDG launches sweat for pets fundraiser

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) SDG branch has launched their new sweat for pets fundraiser.

This virtual fundraiser encourages participants to get fit, while raising funds to support and save animals.

The challenge will run for five weeks starting on Tuesday, May 25. Participants are encouraged to set their own fitness goals and raise funds through donations from family and friends.

Goals can be to walk, run, or swim a certain distance or complete any other unique fitness challenge that the participant wants to set for themselves.

“By participating in Sweat for Pets, you’re not only raising critical funds to give animals a second chance, but you’re also doing something good for yourself by getting active and setting personal goals,” said Carol Link, Centre Manager, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. “No matter how you decide to Sweat for Pets, it will have a big impact for vulnerable animals.”

Participants are asked to register for the fundraiser at sweatforpets.ca