Zero new cases COVID-19 cases in EOHU on Monday, 13 new cases over weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported just 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the May long weekend, with zero on Monday, May 24.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU stated that he could not remember the last time the EOHU went a full day with zero new cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Roumeliotis also had good news to share on the vaccination front, explaining that he believed by the end of the summer that most will have received their second dose of the vaccine.

“We will be able to vaccinate about 60 per cent of the population with their second dose by the end of August,” Roumeliotis said.

This comes as the province of Ontario extends vaccination appointments to youth aged 12 and over.

As of Sunday, May 23, vaccine appointments for those aged 12 and older can be booked on the provincial vaccine booking system.

Dr. Roumeliotis stated that he had written a letter calling for the re-opening of schools for in-person learning, and hoped that students could be back in the classroom by the end of the month.

As of Tuesday, May 25, there were 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region. There were three cases in the Northern portion of Akwesasne, 31 in Cornwall, three in South Stormont, five in South Glengarry, two in South Dundas, six in North Dundas, five in North Stormont, 16 in North Glengarry, 15 in Russell, three in Casselman, zero in The Nation, one in Champlain, eight in Hawkesbury, two in East Hawkesbury, 18 in Clarence-Rockland, and 12 in Alfred and Plantagenet.

There were five individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with three in an Intensive Care Unit. There have been a total of 4,754 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 with 103 deaths. The EOHU has distributed 95,438 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 25.