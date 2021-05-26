Weapons seized during traffic stop at Bainsville ONRoute

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On May 23, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m, Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer conducted a traffic stop at the Ontario border checkpoint on Highway 401 Bainsville- Enroute in South Glengarry Township.

Investigation revealed the adult male driver was breaching previous release conditions.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of several fraudulent cards, prohibited weapons and suspected cocaine from the adult male and an adult female in the vehicle.

Adult male Malik DESIR ( age 25) of Montreal, Quebec is charged with;

-Possession of a credit card – CC Sec. 342(1)(c)

-Personation with intent – CC Sec. 403(1) – 2 counts

-Possession of an identity document – CC Sec. 56.1 – two counts

-Possession of a controlled substance – Cocaine – CDSA 4(1)

-Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – 117.01(1) – three counts

-Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon – CC Sec. 94

-Fail to comply with conditions of a probation order

Adult female Steffi Trimarchi-Tartas (age 19) of Montreal, Quebec is charged with;

-Personation with intent – CC Sec. 403(1) – 2 counts

-Possession of an identity document – CC Sec. 56.1 – two counts

-Possession of a controlled substance – Cocaine – CDSA 4(1)

-Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon – CC Sec. 94

Both were released from custody pending an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on August 4, 2021.