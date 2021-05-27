Frost advisory for Cornwall area Thursday evening

May 27, 2021 at 16 h 26 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for Cornwall and the surrounding area for the evening of Thursday, May 27.

“Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark overnight. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

According to The Weather Network temperatures will drop to a low of five degrees Celsius just before dawn on Friday morning, May 28, but will feel closer to two degrees.

Over the weekend, The Weather Network predicts a mix of sun and cloud throughout the weekend with high temperatures in the mid-teens with lows in the single digits.

