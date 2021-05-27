Golfers return to the green at Summerheights

CORNWALL, Ontario – Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that golf courses would be allowed to re-open on the May long weekend.

After being closed for 35 days, Summerheights Golf Links in Cornwall was eager to welcome back their patrons to the green, and they were eager to be back.

“It has been very steady since we re-opened on Saturday,” said Rory MacLennan, owner of Summerheights Golf Links on Victoria Day Monday.

Summerheights had originally opened for the season on April 7, only to be closed 10 days later by the provincial stay-at-home order.

MacLennan said that their golfers seemed excited to be back and were enjoying the wonderful weekend weather.

“We are very privileged to be able to be outdoors and enjoying golf,” MacLennan said.

Summerheights had several public health measures in place, and their sit-down dining area remained closed due to the stay-at-home order. Golfers were also asked to wear masks where social distancing was not possible, and staff were collecting information for contact tracing purposes.

“It is the way we have to operate to ensure everyone plays safe,” said MacLennan. “If you want to come out and enjoy a game of golf, this is the place to be.”