Two arrested in robbery investigation

The charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Frederico Belmonte, 50, and Robert Thibeault, 37, both of Cornwall, were arrested on May 24th, 2021 and charged with robbery with violence. Frederico Belmonte was also charged with uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of undertaking and probation order. It is alleged on May 24th, 2021, the men assaulted someone known to them before fleeing with the victim’s cell phone. The victim was further threatened by Frederico Belmonte and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, police located the men and took them into custody. They were charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – Melissa Knox, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on May 24th, 2021 and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged between April and May, the woman had repeatedly contacted a woman known to her after being advised to stop. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 24th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

FAILURE OR REFUSAL TO COMPLY WITH DEMAND

Cornwall, ON – John Snow, 37, of Hogansburg, NY was arrested on May 24th, 2021 and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand. It is alleged on May 24th, the man was operating a boat while impaired by alcohol and was subsequently stopped by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The man was turned over to the Cornwall Police Service, at which time the man refused to provide a sample of his breath to police upon demand. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

SEXUAL INTERFERENCE, SEXUAL ASSAULT ON A PERSON UNDER 16, INVITATION TO SEXUAL TOUCHING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 24th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Sexual interference x 3

· Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age x 3

· Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age x 3

· Breach of undertaking for contacting a girl he has no conditions of no contact with

It is alleged on three occasions between May 23-24, the youth sexually assaulted a 13-year-old youth known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 24th, 2021, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The name of the youth was not released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Calsey Bigtree-Thompson, 30, of St. Reqis, QC was arrested on May 24th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on June 5th, 2018 for a breach offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 24th, 2021, she was taken into custody while stopped at the Port of Entry and police were contacted. The warrant was executed and the woman was released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – Devon MacDonald, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, being purple fentanyl. On May 25th, police were called to investigate a disturbance between two men known to each other, where Devon MacDonald is alleged to have pointed a weapon in the direction of the victim. An investigation ensued and the man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of purple fentanyl. The man was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Claire Lafaille, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with two counts of theft under $5000, as well as failing to attend fingerprints. It is alleged on April 12th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. It is further alleged on April 21-22, the woman attended a Ninth Street business on two occasions and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items when she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 25th, 2021, she was located by police and was subsequently taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of release order for failing to abide by his curfew, house rules and failing to remain in his residence. It is alleged on May 24th, the youth left his residence and subsequently failed to abide by the conditions of his release order. On May 25th, police located the youth and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Amanda MacMillan, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged the woman damaged the window of a residence belonging to someone known to her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – Shane Bertrand, 43, of Long Sault was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation. It is alleged the man was operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, while impaired by drug. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 17th, 2021.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Vanturnhout, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule I substance, being purple fentanyl. He was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man was observed to be in possession of a quantity of purple fentanyl. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

ROBBERY WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Justin Holden, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Robbery with a weapon

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Carrying a concealed weapon

· Breach of release order (for possessing a weapon)

It is alleged on May 25th, 2021, the man demanded money from a 16-year-old youth while brandishing knives. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, OBSTRUCT POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 25th, 2021 and charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, obstruct police and breach of undertaking for contacting his girlfriend and being near her. It is alleged on May 25th, while police were responding to a disturbance, the man was observed in the company of his girlfriend, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man provided someone else’s name when identifying himself. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Douglas Anderson, 37, of Napanee was arrested on May 26th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to re-attend court on May 5th, 2021 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 26th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Brockville as the man had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 148 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 48 hours (8:00 am Tuesday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.