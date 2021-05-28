Ford promises two dose summer

ONTARIO – In an announcement on Friday, May 28, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan was being accelerated and that everyone who wants their second vaccine, will be able to get it by the end of August.

“Ontario’s vaccine roll-out remains our best defense against COVID-19 and our best path to get ahead of this virus,” he said. “As of today, we’re ahead of the schedule we set with 65 per cent of adults having received their first shot.”

According to Ford, the province has administered 8.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

He further stated that as of Monday, May 31, individuals aged 80 and over who have received their first dose of the vaccine will be eligible for their second shot. During the week of June 14, that threshold will be lowered to those aged 70 and older.

“Ontario is ready to have a two dose summer,” said Ford.

The timeline to receive the second dose of the vaccine will be lowered from a minimum of 12 weeks between doses, to a minimum of four weeks between doses.

Ford said that this was all dependent on vaccine supply, and appointment availability in each of the regional health units.

On the subject of schools however, Ford deferred making any decision for the time being.

“No one wants kids back in school more than I do, but we have to ensure that any decision is based on sound scientific and medical advice that protects students and staff in schools,” he said. “Ontario is not an island. The introduction of new dangerous variants through Canada’s borders presents real risk to our schools. That’s why this week I wrote to experts in public health and education for their opinions . . . so I look forward to hearing back from our experts on their input before making a decision that best protects our students and schools staff. Nothing matters more.”