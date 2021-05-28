Thirteen-year-old charged with Breach of Undertaking

The charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 26th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for failing to remain in her residence and contacting a certain person. She was also charged with breach of undertaking for contacting the person. It is alleged on May 24th, the youth left her residence and had contact with a certain person, despite her conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On My 26th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old woman of St. Andrews was arrested on May 26th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 3rd, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Justin Murray, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 26th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on May 24th, the man took a phone from someone known to him without their permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 26th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Nancy Waldrif, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 26th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on April 29th, 2021, the woman attended a Vincent Massey Drive business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 26th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Secord, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on May 26th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on May 13th for previously failing to attend for fingerprints. An investigation ensued and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 16th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Kimberley Dobbs, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on May 26th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for contacting two people, attending their residence, and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 26th, the woman attended the residence of someone she is to have no contact with, at which time an altercation ensued, and police were called to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 70 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.