OPP seize over 150 cannabis plants in North Glengarry raid

May 29, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 55 min on May 28, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG.

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have seized over 150 cannabis plants in North Glengarry Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment executed a warrant on May 26, 2021 at a location on Dalhousie Street in North Glengarry Township.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized dried cannabis, cannabis resin, contraband cigarettes and ammunition.

Donald LACOMBE, age 58, of North Glengarry was arrested and charged with;

–             Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants – CA – 12(4)(b)

–             Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition – CC Sec. 92(2)

–             Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – CC Sec. 86(1)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on July 7, 2021.

