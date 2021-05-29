Saniton Plastic Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – Saniton Plastic has established a new manufacturing operation in the Cornwall Business Park and has begun large-scale production of custom plastic bottles and bottling solutions for a variety of clients.

The 106,000 square foot newly renovated facility is located at 3400 Montreal Road overlooking the St. Lawrence River. The facility is equipped with state of the art blow-molding equipment that allows the production of a full range of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) recycled plastic bottles. The manufacturing line is complete with automated filling, capping and custom labelling machines and offers packaging solutions as well.

“The new facility gives us ample space for our production needs with room to grow in the future,” says Makiah Virtue, Executive Coordinator with Saniton Plastic. “Cornwall’s strategic location makes it easy for us to ship our products to our customers.”

At the current time, bottles will be produced primarily to meet the demand of Saniton Plastic’s sub-division: True North hand sanitizers. Saniton Plastic manufactures and packages Natural Health products under the True North brand for global distribution. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) are employed to ensure all of the products’ safety and quality. This commitment to excellence ensures the highest standards and practices regarding product manufacture, storage, handling, and distribution of natural and non-prescription health products (NNHPs).

Best of all, True North is 100% Canadian and strives to maintain Canada’s excellent global reputation as a high-quality natural health products supplier.

“The pandemic has significantly increased the demand for work and Covid relief essential products,” says Lana Pacheco, COO of Saniton Plastic. “We are proud to offer a “Made in Canada” solution to our clients and to contribute to the Eastern Ontario economic relaunch.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the demand for hand sanitizer has increased exponentially since the start of 2020. Recent forecasts have stated that the global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.6% from 2020

to 2027.

“We don’t simply produce bottles, we forge relationships, strengthen partnerships, and share our client’s vision,” says Mr. Ramzi El-Khatib, Vice-President of Saniton Plastic. “Our commitment is to produce products with uncompromising quality.”

