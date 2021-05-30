Fatal crash on Headline Rd.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On May 30, 2021 shortly after 12:00 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Headline Road ( County Road 44), South Stormont Township.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly after 12:00 a.m, a westbound passenger vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked passenger vehicle, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames. The investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision.

The adult male driver of the westbound passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of Headline Road is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place, closed at Highway 138 and McConnell Road. Re-opening time unknown

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca