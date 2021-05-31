CPS investigating fatal motor vehicle crash on Adolphus St.

May 31, 2021 at 17 h 03 min
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Services cruiser.

Cornwall, ON – On May 31st, 2021 at approximately 12:55 pm, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) was called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision occurred at the intersection of Fifth Street East and Adolphus Street. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified and out of respect for the family, no further details are being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. The area of the collision remains closed to traffic to allow for police to continue the investigation. Motorists are being continued to ask to please avoid the area.

