Bainsville pair win $500K

BAINSVILLE, Ontario – Katherine Humphries and Florence Sangster of Bainsville are $500,000 richer after winning with INSTANT MAX MONEY (Game #2210).

Mother daughter duo, Katherine, 39, and Florence, 83, said they have been playing the lottery together for about 20 years. Florence likes the INSTANT tickets and Katherine likes the draw games. “That’s how we’ve decided who buys which tickets,” shared Katherine.

Florence played her ticket at home and couldn’t believe she won. “My mom asked my dad to double check the ticket and then they called me to come over. They pointed to the ticket and it took me a while before I noticed – we all shared an intense moment of disbelief!”

Katherine said she plans to purchase a new vehicle for her family of five and save some for her children’s education. Florence doesn’t have any immediate plans for her winnings yet.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

INSTANT MAX MONEY is available for $20 and the top prize is $500,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.53. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Second Street in Cornwall.